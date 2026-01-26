Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $13.20 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for about 4.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.