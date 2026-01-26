Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the quarter. Campbell’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 2nd quarter worth $40,967,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 2,283.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,166 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 596.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 930,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 5,100.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 900,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Campbell’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,884.78. The trade was a 20.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell’s Company Profile

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

