REDW Wealth LLC Raises Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 113,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $86.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

