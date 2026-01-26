Parthenon LLC Sells 44,244 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,244 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

