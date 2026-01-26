McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,683,000 after buying an additional 553,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,354,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $249,087,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $3,371,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,639,161.66. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,635,824 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.53%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

