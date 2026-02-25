Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 241 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the January 29th total of 1,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Goldmoney Stock Down 0.7%

Goldmoney stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136. Goldmoney has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc (OTCMKTS: XAUMF) is a financial technology company specializing in the custody, storage and transacting of precious metals. Founded as BitGold in 2014 and rebranded to Goldmoney in 2015, the firm offers a platform where clients can buy, sell and securely hold allocated gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Its services are designed to combine the stability and intrinsic value of physical bullion with the convenience of modern electronic payments and transfers.

Through the Goldmoney platform, individuals and institutions can open multi-currency accounts that facilitate instant settlement in precious metals or fiat currencies.

