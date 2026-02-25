Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,458 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the January 29th total of 12,688 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a designer, producer and distributor of high-end luxury footwear, leather goods, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, small leather items, silk products, ready-to-wear collections, eyewear, fragrances and watches. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ferragamo controls key aspects of the value chain, from design and manufacturing to wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer retail.

Founded in 1927 by Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo, the company is headquartered in Florence, Italy and has grown into a globally recognized luxury brand.

