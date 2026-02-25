Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 29th total of 1,215 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 124,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Victory Square Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 245,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.42. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 28.04%.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a publicly traded venture builder and investment company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, listed on the OTC Pink market under the symbol VSQTF. The company focuses on incubating and scaling early-stage technology businesses in sectors such as digital media, esports, virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR), blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Through its platform, Victory Square provides seed capital, hands-on operational support and access to a network of industry partners to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies.

Operating primarily through its subsidiary Victory Square Labs (VSL), Victory Square identifies promising startups and collaborates with founding teams to bring products to market.

