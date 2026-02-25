Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,146 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the January 29th total of 39,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 115,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 6,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) operates as the American depositary receipt issuer for Sandfire Resources Ltd., an Australian-based, independent copper and gold producer. Through its ADR program, the company holds and administers ordinary shares of its parent, enabling U.S. investors to participate in the underlying performance of Sandfire Resources Ltd. without direct exposure to foreign securities markets.

The underlying parent company was founded in 2003 and has since developed a portfolio of copper and gold operations and exploration projects across multiple continents.

