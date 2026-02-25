Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 12% – Here’s Why

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 124,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 304,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

