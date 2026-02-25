bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.61 and last traded at $109.61, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane lowered bioMerieux to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get bioMerieux alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on bioMerieux

bioMerieux Stock Performance

About bioMerieux

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.