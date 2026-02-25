Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,429 shares, a growth of 468.3% from the January 29th total of 2,539 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,715 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,715 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching SEK 39.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639. Swedbank has a 12-month low of SEK 19.16 and a 12-month high of SEK 40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is SEK 37.25 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 32.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.10. The company had revenue of SEK 1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.79 billion. Swedbank had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Swedbank will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

