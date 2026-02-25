Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.6750. Approximately 2,701,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,279,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

AESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

