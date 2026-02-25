Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 2.1%

CCIF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 98,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,542. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCIF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 167,429 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Carlyle Credit Income Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.

