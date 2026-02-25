Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 159,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,243. The company has a market cap of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.4%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,010,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 520,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans secured by single-family residences, together with mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.

CHMI employs active portfolio management strategies intended to generate current income and total return for its shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.