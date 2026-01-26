Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

Key Stories Impacting Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Positive Sentiment: Record gold price: Spot gold surged past $5,000 and extended to roughly $5,100 on safe?haven demand, directly supporting physical?gold ETF flows and pushing AAAU higher. Read More.

Record gold price: Spot gold surged past $5,000 and extended to roughly $5,100 on safe?haven demand, directly supporting physical?gold ETF flows and pushing AAAU higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and central?bank buying cited as ongoing tailwinds — analysts say these forces could push gold further, strengthening the investment case for AAAU. Read More.

Geopolitical risk and central?bank buying cited as ongoing tailwinds — analysts say these forces could push gold further, strengthening the investment case for AAAU. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fed easing bets, U.S. dollar weakness and reported ETF inflows are amplifying the move into hard?assets; those macro drivers tend to boost demand for physical?gold ETFs like AAAU. Read More.

Fed easing bets, U.S. dollar weakness and reported ETF inflows are amplifying the move into hard?assets; those macro drivers tend to boost demand for physical?gold ETFs like AAAU. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wide media coverage of the new gold highs (Barron’s/CNBC/WSJ summaries) reinforces investor attention on gold exposure, which can attract fresh flows into AAAU. Read More.

Wide media coverage of the new gold highs (Barron’s/CNBC/WSJ summaries) reinforces investor attention on gold exposure, which can attract fresh flows into AAAU. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Precious?miner equities and project news are rallying alongside metal prices — supportive for the gold complex but only indirectly relevant to AAAU, which holds physical metal rather than mining equities. Read More.

Precious?miner equities and project news are rallying alongside metal prices — supportive for the gold complex but only indirectly relevant to AAAU, which holds physical metal rather than mining equities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes strong technical momentum and bullish forecasts, but analysts also flagged the possibility of intermittent corrections — a factor that can cause short?term swings in AAAU flows. Read More.

Market commentary notes strong technical momentum and bullish forecasts, but analysts also flagged the possibility of intermittent corrections — a factor that can cause short?term swings in AAAU flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heightened volatility risk: several pieces warn that political shocks or a dollar rebound could trigger quick profit?taking or outflows from risk?off trades, creating downside volatility for gold ETPs including AAAU. Read More.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF this week:

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.