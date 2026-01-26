Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. Approximately 36,042,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 22,726,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Gunsynd Stock Up 12.7%

The company has a market cap of £1.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

Get Gunsynd alerts:

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gunsynd had a net margin of 898.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered. It seeks to invest specifically in Europe; however, it can consider investments in other regions if they are considered to be profitable by the board.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.