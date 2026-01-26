CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,734,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,610,000 after buying an additional 532,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $544,554,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after buying an additional 319,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Shares of CBRE opened at $169.25 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

