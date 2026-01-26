Lbp Am Sa Has $32.66 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
More Palantir Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly defended Palantir and told investors he wouldn’t exit the stock, providing a near-term confidence boost to traders. Jim Cramer Says “Palantir’s Great, I Would Not Leave Palantir”
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded role in sovereign and industrial AI infrastructure highlights revenue runway and strategic positioning with large customers, which investors view as durable demand for Palantir’s software. What Palantir Technologies (PLTR)’s Expanded Role in Sovereign and Industrial AI Infrastructure Means For Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Partner wins and ecosystem upside: coverage spots a Palantir partner that’s jumped after deals with Palantir and GE Aerospace — positive signal for indirect revenue and platform leverage. Meet the Under-the-Radar AI Stock and Palantir Partner That’s Up 219%
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy calls persist despite volatility — several publications note fresh bullish calls that support investor demand ahead of earnings. Palantir Technologies Draws Bold Buy Calls Despite Volatility
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst caution/uncertainty: Gregg Moskowitz describes Palantir as a tough call — signaling mixed analyst views that can keep swings elevated around earnings. ‘It’s Not an Easy Call,’ Says Gregg Moskowitz About Palantir Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings on the horizon: market attention is focused on an upcoming earnings announcement, which often increases short-term volatility as investors weigh guidance vs. current lofty multiples. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (PLTR vs SMCI) keep investors debating better AI exposures, which can redistribute flows among AI names ahead of results. PLTR vs SMCI: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy Ahead of Earnings? Top Analysts Weigh In
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish comparisons: several articles argue other AI stocks could outperform Palantir in 2026, pressuring sentiment by suggesting capital may rotate out of PLTR. 3 AI Stocks That Will Trounce Palantir in 2026, According to Wall Street
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and “bet against” narratives: coverage highlights Palantir’s premium price tag and asks whether it can sustain the rally, adding downside risk if growth or guidance misses. Should You Bet Against This AI Stock in 2026?
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PLTR stock opened at $169.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.82, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.35.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
