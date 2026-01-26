Lbp Am Sa Has $32.66 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $169.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.82, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.35.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

