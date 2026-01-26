Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,142 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $34,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6,835.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

DT stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

