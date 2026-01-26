Lbp Am Sa Sells 3,132 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $270.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.