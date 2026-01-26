iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Mason Street Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,039,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,936 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 31.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $304,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,497 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,067,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,794,000 after buying an additional 2,093,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

