Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,322,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $276.46 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $281.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

