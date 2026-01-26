Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. $LUCD

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LUCD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

LUCD opened at $1.21 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.