Lbp Am Sa Trims Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,524 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $46,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,190,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $108,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,795,000 after buying an additional 53,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $95,115,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH opened at $259.63 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

