Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Corporation $APYX

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 986,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,767 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Apyx Medical Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 151.01% and a negative net margin of 30.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Corporation will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APYX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company’s product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

