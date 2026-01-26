OneAscent Family Office LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.