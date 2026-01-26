Brokerages Set Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $271.14

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.1429.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equifax from $245.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Down 2.0%

Equifax Announces Dividend

NYSE EFX opened at $209.71 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $281.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average is $231.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.