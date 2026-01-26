Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $64.38

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.3846.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded GXO Logistics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Todd C. Cooper purchased 6,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,923.60. This trade represents a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 78,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

