Liberty Energy (LBRT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $880.5880 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.45. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 213.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,163.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 460.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

