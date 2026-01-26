Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $232.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Welltower has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $209.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $4,903,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Welltower by 167.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,247,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Welltower by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,285,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.