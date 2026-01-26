Analysts Set Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) PT at $11.00

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of HUN stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.42%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,052,127 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

