ServiceNow (NOW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $3.5286 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Shares of NOW opened at $133.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $123.78 and a 52 week high of $239.62. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced a strategic tie-up with OpenAI to run agentic AI across enterprise workflows — a clear signal that ServiceNow is embedding advanced generative AI into its platform, which supports upside to future product adoption and revenue if enterprise customers deploy these agents. ServiceNow Taps OpenAI to Run Agentic AI Across Enterprise Workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights ServiceNow positioning itself as the “control layer” for enterprise AI execution — framing the company as essential infrastructure for deploying and orchestrating AI at scale, which supports a longer-term revenue narrative. ServiceNow positions itself as the control layer for enterprise AI execution
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow expanded partner and channel programs (Build, global partner enhancements, channel AI emphasis) to accelerate AI-agent innovation and go-to-market — these moves can boost ecosystem-led sales and faster customer implementations. ServiceNow Beefs Up Channel Program With AI Emphasis
- Positive Sentiment: Partner wins and integrations (Action1 CMDB sync/patch management; CoreX SPM play) show continued partner traction that can drive incremental deployments. These tactical collaborations support near-term customer momentum. Action1 Partners with ServiceNow to Deliver Real-Time CMDB Synchronization and Autonomous Patch Management
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $200 target, reiterating bullish views on traction (Now Assist, AI features) — supportive analyst backing that can attract buyers. ServiceNow continues to see strong traction with Now Assist says BTIG
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/press notes and attention pieces explain the intraday move and provide context on volume and recent price action — useful for sentiment but not new fundamental data. ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Is Up, What You Need To Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks pieces summarize Wall Street estimates and the range of analyst views ahead of/after Q4 — these previews set expectations but outcomes will hinge on the actual quarterly report. Curious about ServiceNow (NOW) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target from $230 to $175 (still a buy) — the lower target reduces some upside expectations and reflects more conservative near-term assumptions. Jefferies price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup also trimmed its target (from $250.60 to $235) while keeping a buy — multiple target cuts suggest analysts are reassessing near-term growth or margin assumptions. Citigroup price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered expectations for NOW — another cautionary datapoint that may pressure sentiment until ServiceNow reports definitive quarterly results. Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceNow
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 678,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $624,332,000 after buying an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 668,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,355,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 409,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,546,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,717,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $220.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.24.
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
