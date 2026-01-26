General Dynamics (GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $13.7740 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $363.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.70.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

