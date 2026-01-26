Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $49.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.4444.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 164.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,657,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John’s restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John’s centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.