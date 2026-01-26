NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $7.0662 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

NEE stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,655. This trade represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

