Starfighters Space, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:FJET) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Starfighters Space’s (NYSEAMERICAN:FJET – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 27th. Starfighters Space had issued 11,142,061 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $39,999,999 based on an initial share price of $3.59. During Starfighters Space’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Starfighters Space Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Starfighters Space stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Starfighters Space has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starfighters Space news, CFO David Kirk Whitney sold 37,500 shares of Starfighters Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $373,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Starfighters Space

The Company’s mission statement is to make space accessible to entrepreneurs, researchers, industry, and government at a high cadence and the right cost. Currently, Starfighters operates the world’s only commercial fleet of flight-ready F-104 supersonic aircraft (“Lockheed F-104”). The Lockheed F-104 was developed as a supersonic aircraft for the United States Armed Forces. The single engine interceptor was favoured for its maximum altitude and climb performance. It was the first production aircraft to reach over MACH 2 in sustained, level flight, which was one of the key criteria as to why the NASA used the Lockheed F-104 for high-speed flight research at the Dryden Flight Research Center.

