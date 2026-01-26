Hartford Creative Group, Inc. (Uplisting) (HFUS) Announces January 30th IPO

Hartford Creative Group, Inc. (Uplisting) (HFUS) plans to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Hartford Creative Group, Inc. (Uplisting) generated $2 million in revenue and $1.10 million in net income. Hartford Creative Group, Inc. (Uplisting) has a market cap of $106.12 million.

WestPark Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Hartford Creative Group, Inc. (Uplisting) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplisting from the OTC Markets Group – a public offering of 1.5 million shares at an assumed public offering price of $4.00 – to raise $6 million. The last reported sale price of Hartford Creative Group’s stock on the OTC Market was $4.50 on Dec. 12, 2025, according to the prospectus. (Incorporated in Nevada) Disclosure: “We currently have three subsidiaries located in the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China (the â€?PRCâ€? or â€?Chinaâ€?), and some of our executive officers and directors are located in or have significant ties to China. These ties to China present legal and operational risks to us and our investors, including significant risks related to actions that may be taken by China in the areas of regulatory, liquidity and enforcement, which exist and could affect our current operations and the offering of our securities. For example, if these ties were to cause China to view us as subject to their regulatory authority, China could take actions that could materially hinder or prevent our offering of securities to investors and cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless.” Hartford Creative Group, Inc. (â€?HFUS,â€? â€?we,â€? â€?us,â€? or â€?Companyâ€?) specializes in delivering marketing solutions tailored to businesses of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Our suite of precision marketing services offers cross-media strategies that enable advertisers to effectively target and engage audiences across premier media platforms. We leverage our interconnecting network and keen insights into market demands to develop and implement bespoke marketing initiatives. These initiatives encompass the design, placement, monitoring, and optimization of advertising campaigns. Navigating the intricate landscape of the modern marketing and sales value chain presents numerous challenges, particularly for enterprises lacking the necessary expertise. Many struggle with creating ample marketing content, devising effective strategies, converting leads, and managing customer relationsâ€”tasks made more daunting by the sheer volume of use cases across diverse marketing channels. According to the publicationÂ Digital Transformation Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Deployment, By Service, By Enterprise Size, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 â€“ 2030,Â the global digital transformation market size was estimated at USD 880.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2024 to 2030. With 1.02 billion internet users and the worldâ€™s largest social media population, Chinaâ€™s growing economy, booming technology sector, and thriving e-commerce scene make it one of the most intriguing markets in the world today. Social media has long been one of the most important communication channels in China, with the country having the worldâ€™s largest number of social media users at over 983.3 million as of November 2024. The pent-up demand from social media influencersâ€™ marketing needs on social media apps led the Company to seize the opportunity in providing precise marketing services. As an advertising collaborator of Chinaâ€™s major social media markets, we aim to provide customers with vertical integration services, from early-stage such as advertising video creation, photography and editing, to advertising operation and management on social media apps. Furthermore, we plan to initiate TikTok advertising campaigns overseas and equip our Chinese clientele with the tools to penetrate international markets, including the United States. We have been committed to building an efficient sales network and mechanism to achieve effective customer coverage and sustainable growth. We seek to maintain mutually beneficial relationships with customers and have gained the trust of many customers across a spectrum of industries, presenting us with further cross-selling and up-selling opportunities. We have built a diversified customer base with a strong willingness to pay. During fiscal year 2025, we have secured advertising service agreements with about 43 customers and received approximately RMB 279.9 million (USD 38.8 million) from these customers. We also entered about 53 supplier contracts for advertising placement and paid RMB 262.6 million (USD 36.4 million) during fiscal year 2025. During the year ended July 31, 2025, we reported net revenues of $2.0 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period of 2024, reflecting the launch of our advertising business in January 2024. Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.04 per share, for both the years ended July 31, 2025 and 2024. See â€?Managementâ€™s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operationsâ€? for further discussion. Based on market research and discussions between the board and third-party suppliers and experts, the Company has further developed a plan of mini-drama business. The Company is strategically positioned to capture considerable market interest and enhance revenue streams from our innovative mini-drama business. While initial steps toward this ambitious goal have been initiated, it is important to note that the commencement and future success of the mini-drama venture are not yet guaranteed. Our mission is to excel as the premier partner for enterprises worldwide, driving digital and intelligent transformation with unparalleled expertise and commitment. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2025. (Note: Hartford Creative Group, Inc. has applied to uplist its stock to the NASDAQ from the OTC Markets Group – and in conjunction with that goal – the company is offering 1.5 million shares at an assumed public offering price of $4.00 per share – to raise $6.0 million, according to an SEC filing – a post-effective amendment – dated Dec. 16, 2025. Background: Hartford Creative Group started its NASDAQ uplisting/public offering process with a plan to offer up to $10 million of stock at an assumed public offering price of $4.00 per share – in an S-1 filing dated Feb. 24, 2025.) “.

Hartford Creative Group, Inc. (Uplisting) was founded in 2008 and has 19 employees. The company is located at 8832 Glendon Way Rosemead, California 91770 and can be reached via phone at (626) 321-1915 or on the web at http://www.hfuscreative.com/.

