Compass Group’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 2,985 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,239 on Friday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,211 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,352.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,483.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Petros Parras purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,384 per share, with a total value of £352,832. Also, insider Leanne Wood purchased 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,392 per share, for a total transaction of £10,620.48. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market.

Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

