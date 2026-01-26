Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $8,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,509,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.