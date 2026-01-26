Webull’s (BULL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BULL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Webull from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BULL opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.10. Webull has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BULL. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Webull by 9.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Webull in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Webull by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Webull during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

