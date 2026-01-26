Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target Raised to GBX 227

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 200 to GBX 227 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.50.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wickes Group

Wickes Group Stock Performance

About Wickes Group

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 233.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £519.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 152 and a 12-month high of GBX 243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98.

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.