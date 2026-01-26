Logitech International (LOGI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.4017 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $93.44 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $123.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,516.41. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 61.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

