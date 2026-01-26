Insider Buying: Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Acquires £23,040 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Torquil Sligo-Young acquired 3,000 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 768 per share, with a total value of £23,040.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

Shares of LON YNGA opened at GBX 865 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 705 and a 52-week high of GBX 996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 759.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 805.86.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 35.59 EPS for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.1118012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,190 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,346.67.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

