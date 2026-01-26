Oppenheimer Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $132.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.46 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $11,068,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 327,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,901,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: MedTech and pharma strength, and EPS resilience — Abbott reported adjusted Q4 EPS growth (company highlighted margin improvements) and strong MedTech (+~12%) and Established Pharma (+~9%) performance that partly offset Nutrition weakness; management still projects FY?2026 adjusted EPS growth. Press Release

MedTech and pharma strength, and EPS resilience — Abbott reported adjusted Q4 EPS growth (company highlighted margin improvements) and strong MedTech (+~12%) and Established Pharma (+~9%) performance that partly offset Nutrition weakness; management still projects FY?2026 adjusted EPS growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts keep buy/outperform stance despite cuts — several major firms trimmed price targets after the print but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling conviction in the longer?term story even as near?term expectations were tempered. Analyst Reaction

Analysts keep buy/outperform stance despite cuts — several major firms trimmed price targets after the print but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling conviction in the longer?term story even as near?term expectations were tempered. Positive Sentiment: Some commentators view the pullback as a buying opportunity — market commentators highlight ABT’s dividend history, cash flow and buyback capacity, suggesting the drop may create an attractive entry for long?term investors. MarketBeat: Pullback Analysis

Some commentators view the pullback as a buying opportunity — market commentators highlight ABT’s dividend history, cash flow and buyback capacity, suggesting the drop may create an attractive entry for long?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcripts available — investors can review management commentary and segment detail in the Q4 earnings call transcript for color on nutrition, diagnostics and Exact/other strategic items. Earnings Transcript

Full earnings call and transcripts available — investors can review management commentary and segment detail in the Q4 earnings call transcript for color on nutrition, diagnostics and Exact/other strategic items. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/valuation commentary circulates — value and dividend?focused outlets are flagging ABT as attractively valued after the pullback; this is background context rather than a near?term catalyst. Zacks: Value Take

Dividend/valuation commentary circulates — value and dividend?focused outlets are flagging ABT as attractively valued after the pullback; this is background context rather than a near?term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss driven by Nutrition and Diagnostics — Q4 revenue (~$11.5B) fell short of consensus, with Nutrition down sharply (~8–9%) and Diagnostics weak, sparking the initial selloff. Reuters: Revenue Miss

Revenue miss driven by Nutrition and Diagnostics — Q4 revenue (~$11.5B) fell short of consensus, with Nutrition down sharply (~8–9%) and Diagnostics weak, sparking the initial selloff. Negative Sentiment: Guidance slightly below Street — Abbott set Q1 EPS and FY?2026 EPS ranges that sit near or a touch below consensus, increasing near?term revenue/growth concerns. Guidance Details

Guidance slightly below Street — Abbott set Q1 EPS and FY?2026 EPS ranges that sit near or a touch below consensus, increasing near?term revenue/growth concerns. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts — a raft of firms (Citigroup, Goldman, Raymond James, Sanford Bernstein, Oppenheimer, RBC, etc.) trimmed targets, which can amplify selling pressure even if ratings remain constructive. Benzinga: PT Cuts

Multiple price?target cuts — a raft of firms (Citigroup, Goldman, Raymond James, Sanford Bernstein, Oppenheimer, RBC, etc.) trimmed targets, which can amplify selling pressure even if ratings remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Options and hedging activity spiked — an unusual surge in put buying suggests traders are positioning for further near?term downside (heightened bearish sentiment).

Options and hedging activity spiked — an unusual surge in put buying suggests traders are positioning for further near?term downside (heightened bearish sentiment). Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny in India — reports of an investigation into alleged misuse of a codeine?based cough syrup (Abbott Healthcare) add an extra headline risk in emerging markets. Reuters: India Scrutiny

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

