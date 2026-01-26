Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $120.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $176,932.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,974.59. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.