Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.38.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

OLA stock opened at C$25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.54. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.34 and a 1-year high of C$25.35.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$382.88 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other news, insider John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$528,300.00. Also, insider Paul Schmidt sold 2,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total transaction of C$44,506.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,950.08. The trade was a 24.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,992. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

