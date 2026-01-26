Boeing (BA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $22.4062 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BA opened at $252.16 on Monday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.14. The company has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.08 and its 200 day moving average is $218.29.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 34.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Boeing by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.26.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

