Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stake Cut by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,863,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank of America News Roundup

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

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