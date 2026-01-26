Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $696.7180 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $186.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average of $189.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 17.2% in the second quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

